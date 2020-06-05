Craig R. Gunsett

Craig R. Gunsett, 65, of Convoy, passed away at 3:15 p.m. June 4, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born December 25, 1954, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of John E. and Joan (Sowers) Gunsett, who both preceded him in death

A 1974 graduate of Crestview High School, Craig went on to retire from B.F. Goodrich after more than 30 years. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy.

He is survived by his children, Lindsay (Jon) Kreischer of Juneau, Alaska, and Joshua (Valerie) Gunsett of Xenia; a brother, Gary Gunsett of Convoy; and seven grandchildren, Carter, Avery, Ayla, Crew, Nate, Zach, and Kinley.

A brother, Jack Gunsett, also preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with Pastor Janine Shearer presiding.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or to Van Wert Manor Activities Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy.