Friday Flashback: Cougars beat Lima Sr.

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back in time to February of 2014, when the Van Wert Cougars notched a big basketball win over the visiting Lima Sr. Spartans. Below is the game story as it appeared on the Sports page of the VW independent.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

The Van Wert Cougars rebounded after a couple of nasty losses to edge Lima Senior 60-58 in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Saturday in the Cougar’s Den.

Cougar Michael Smelser (5) puts in a layup against Lima Senior in a game won by Van Wert on Saturday at home. (Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent)

The Cougars had four players in double figures, led by Matt Bidlack’s 17 points. Connor Holliday added 14 points, while Nathan Stoller and Drew Myers each scored 11 points for Van Wert.

The Spartans were led by Brady Allen and Jay Thomas, who each had 14 points, while Ruben Flowers added 10 points for Lima Senior.

The Cougars got the early lead, 19-12, in the first period, but led by only a basket, 28-26, at the half. The Spartans grabbed the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Van Wert by three points, 16-13, to go up by a point, 42-41, at the three-quarter mark.

But the Cougars battled back to lead 58-51 late in the fourth quarter, while a last-minute trey by Senior got the Spartans back to within two at the buzzer.

Three-pointers and free-throw shooting were the keys to the Van Wert win. The Cougars were 5 of 15 from three-point range (33.3 percent), while also making 25 of 32 free throws (78.1 percent) in the game. Lima Senior was better from two-point range, making 22 of 52 (42.3 percent), versus 10 of 31 for the Cougars (32.3 percent), but the Spartans hit only 1 of 10 three-point attempts and only half of their free throws (13 of 26).

Senior had the advantage in turnovers, 37-30, and also had fewer turnovers, 16-13, than the Cougars.

With the win, Van Wert goes to 7-8 on the year, while the Spartans fall to 6-8 on the season.

Lima Senior got an easy win in the junior varsity game, 46-26, with Tyler Dunlap leading the Spartan JVs with 10 points. Gavin Gardner scored 10 of Van Wert’s 26 points.