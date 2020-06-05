Library seeks Reading Program applicants

VW independent/submitted information

Registration for the Brumback Library’s 2020 annual Summer Reading Program is underway. For the Summer Reading Program, which will be held June 1 through July 31, children will choose books to check out and read. The library has thousands of titles — picture books and juvenile fiction books, but also folklore, fairy tales, poetry, and biographies, as well as non-fiction titles on a myriad of topics. When children return the books to the library, they list their titles on a recording sheet.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and caregivers are encouraged to sit and read with their young children. Older brothers and sisters are encouraged to read to their siblings. If both are Summer Reading participants, they may both record these titles on their sheets. Parents are encouraged to read with their school age children too. Parents and children can take turns reading. Every 40 pages of a chapter book counts as one book.

Brumback Library’s Main Branch in downtown Van Wert. VW independent file photo

Each week there will be an activity at Main Library for the Read-to-Me Group, plus a puzzle or challenge for Listening and Reading Club members at all of library sites. Thanks to the generosity of many Van Wert County businesses and other donors, there will be drawings for a variety of prizes. Participants must record at least one book title on their sheets and complete an entry blank each week to be eligible for the drawings.

Children who read at least 20 books will receive a certificate at the conclusion of the program. Children who read at least 25 books will receive a gold seal on their certificate as well. Local restaurants will once again reward children with food coupons for their reading accomplishments. Prizes will be awarded to the top readers.

Teens, young adults and adults also have an opportunity to participate in the Summer Reading Program. For every five books read this summer, readers may list book titles on an entry blank to enter a drawing for prizes. Details are available at the Circulation Desk.

On Monday, June 8, starting at 10:30 a.m., Magician Larry Wirtz will bring his Bag-o-Tricks to entertain one and all on the lawn of the Main Library. Tricky Max brings his Imagination Show to the library on Wednesday, June 10, also at 10:30 a.m. Many other programs, special events, and activities have been scheduled in June and July; all programs will be held on the lawn at Main Library.

“Imagine Your Story” and visit the Brumback Library at 215 W. Main St. in Van Wert or any of the five branches in Convoy, Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire, or Wren, to register for Summer Reading. For more information on the Summer Reading Program, contact the Brumback Library at 419.238.2168.