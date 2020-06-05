Rick Spoor retires as VW police dispatcher

VW independent/submitted information

After more than years of service, Dispatcher Rickey L. Spoor retired from the Van Wert Police Department on Thursday.

In 1989, Spoor was hired as a reserve officer and. in September 1990, he became a full-time dispatcher with the department.

“During his years of service, Rick has been a knowledgeable, dependable, caring, and proficient dispatcher,” said Police Chief Joel Hammond. “He has always been the type of person that the officers and the citizens of Van Wert could depend on to get them through some very difficult situations.”

In 2006, Spoor received a Gold Star Award for coming up with a solution when 9-1-1 and the department phone service went down on Christmas day, which is just one of the many times his quick thinking resolved an incident.

In addition to his normal dispatch responsibilities, he took on many extra jobs and projects. In 1995, he became the police department’s 9-1-1 PSAP manager, and was instrumental in the creation and implementation of the enhanced 9-1-1 system in Van Wert County. He received a letter of thanks from a Sprint representative and the chief of police, which referred to his professionalism and knowledge of the system and assistance with the transition.

He also was the LEADS (Law Enforcement Agencies Data System) TAC (Teacher, Advisor, Counselor) and ATAC (Assistant Teacher, Advisor, Counselor) for many years and coordinated LEADS training and compliance requirements, so the department would be successful in the state audits.

He also assisted in the Records area and helped with two software conversions, as well as the move to electronic fingerprinting. Spoor was also a trainer for new dispatchers and has assisted in training the majority of employees that have worked in communications.

Throughout his career, Spoor was always willing to help with tasks, both large and small, to keep the department running efficiently and smoothly. He assisted with two communication center remodels, department paint projects, fixed numerous pieces of equipment, and performed a wide variety of facility maintenance items. Spoor would also often be the first to arrive on station if a major incident or storm struck, so he could assist the dispatcher working that shift.

“I would like to thank Dispatcher Spoor for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement and future endeavors,” Chief Hammond said. “His knowledge and expertise will be missed. Please join me in congratulating ‘Bones’ on reaching this milestone.”

Spoor asked not to have a formal event for his retirement, but will be presented a gift commemorating his years of service on his last day.

The department and the City of Van Wert recognized Dispatcher Spoor for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement and future job endeavors.