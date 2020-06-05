RK Thompson Award top winners named

VW independent/submitted information

Although all 10 finalists for the 50th annual R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award display self-reliance in abundance, Victoria Snyder and Wyatt Richardson were named this year’s top winners of the 2020 self-reliance award.

The program provides cash awards to Van Wert County high school seniors who best exhibit the trait of self-reliance. These awards are designed to seek out and honor students who do the best with what they have.

Victoria Snyder

Wyatt Richardson

Snyder, the daughter of Jeff and Stacey Snyder, is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where she is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish Club, Student Council secretary, president of the Spirit Squad, vice president of Lincolnview FFA, and captain of the cross country and track teams.

Outside of school, activities include church involvement, serving as the Peony Pageant candidate for Lincolnview, as well as many other community-related activities.

After graduation, she plans to attend The Ohio State University, majoring in animal science, with a specialization in swine and minor in meat production.

Her interest in agriculture began at an early age. Whenever asked the question; “What do you want to be when you grow up?” her constant reply was; “I want to be a hog farmer!”

Although having no relation to agriculture in her own family, at the age of 12 she approached a local hog farmer and asked for a job. Today, she is the head farmhand at True North Farms, where she is responsible for over 2,400 hogs.

In her own words: “The love I had for my dreams pushed me to be self-reliant.”

When asked to describe Snyder, her references used phrases such as: “natural born leader” “hard worker” and “never-give-up attitude”. One reference concluded; “Victoria is a passionate thinker and a passionate person. This passion pushes her to excellence in whatever endeavors she takes on.”

Richardson is a senior at Vantage Career Center, where he is a member of National Technical Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, and a Student Ambassador, while also running cross country for his home school, Crestview. He volunteers his time taking pictures at all the local schools around Van Wert County.

After high school, he will look at photography as a career, attending Western Kentucky University to major in photojournalism. Richardson became interested in photography in middle school. In his own words: “If you would have told me I would start a business and be taking professional pictures as a high schooler, I would have thought you were crazy.”

Born premature at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, 10 ounces, he suffers from retinopathy of prematurity, resulting in no vision in the left eye and reduced vision in the right eye. However, this has not stopped him from achieving his dreams.

He has his own photography business (Wyatt Richardson Photography), taking pictures of local sporting events and has even taken pictures for professional sports teams. In his own words, “I have taught myself to stay focused on the goal at hand and to go after it, no matter how hard it might seem.”

One reference stated: “This kid is a fighter. He has overcome much in his life. Everything about Wyatt Richardson reflects self-reliance. He is definitely one-of-a-kind and I can’t think of another young person more deserving of this recognition.”

Other girl finalists were McKenzie Berry, Morgan Dowler, Madelyn Lamb and Desiree Reinhart, while boy finalists included Nicholas Carter, Jakeb Hilleary, Ryan Pratt, and Kaden Short.

While all 10 finalists earn a $500 award, Snyder and Richardson earn an additional $500 award as the overall Self-Reliance winners.

The R.K. Thompson Award is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust, through the Van Wert County Foundation, and is administered by the Van Wert Service Club.