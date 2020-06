Russel N. Wiles

Funeral services have been scheduled for Russell N. Wiles. Mr. Wiles died on March 28, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Russell Lawrence officiating.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.