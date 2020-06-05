Ruth S. Lutterbeck Burnfield

Ruth S. Lutterbeck Burnfield, 100, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System following a brief illness.

Ruth S. Burnfield

She was born November 11, 1919, in Washington Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Fred H. and Magdalena S. Kipp Lutterbeck, who both preceded her in death. She was a 1938 graduate of New Knoxville High School and, on August 7, 1939, she married J. Frederick Burnfield, who died October 18, 2004.

Ruth is survived by her three children, Janice Warnecke of Spencerville, and Karen Workman and Roger Burnfield, both of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Kevin (Janet) Warnecke of Spencerville, Vicki (Edward) Stevens of Van Wert, Melissa Mace of Chicago, Illinois, and Annette (Charles) Parr of Indiana: 10 great-grandchildren, Amanda (Bobby) Willis of Columbus, Kelee Warnecke and Kaytlynn Warnecke, both of Spencerville, Adam (Taylor) Stevens of Troy, Nathan Stevens of Van Wert, Luke Stevens of Chicago, Brooklyn Mace of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brandilynn Mace of Chicago, Tyler (Katlyn) Burnfield of Colorado, and Christopher Adams of Indiana; three great-great-grandchildren, Elijah Bruce Clayton, Kenzley Sophia Stevens, and Grace Olivia Willis; and two sisters, Eunice Ireton of St. Marys and Ruby (Paul) Kreher of Cridersville.

Preceding her in death are her two sons-in-law, Hubert “Herb” Warnecke and Stanley Workman; two grandchildren, Cynthia Warnecke and James Burnfield; two sisters, Mary (Alfred) Katterheinrich and Esther Lutterbeck; and two brothers, Lester (Lucille) Lutterbeck and Robert Lutterbeck.

Ruth lived an astonishing 100 years which began with the Spanish flu pandemic and concluded during the current Covid-19 pandemic, yet she eluded both of them. Over the course of her charmed life, she experienced a multitude of milestones in history. In her early years, she lived on a farm that supplied all her family’s needs, which allowed them to survive through the Great Depression. Ruth saw transportation go from horse and buggy to electric cars and even watched her distant cousin, Neil Armstrong, land on the moon. She transitioned from radio communication to black-and-white and color television and then recently purchased the latest big screen LED. Ruth has lived through 18 U.S. presidencies and endured numerous wars. Her spirits were kept high as she independently lived on her farm and wintered in Florida. Ruth was, amazingly, even riding her bicycle in the Sunshine State last month! Her greatest joys were sewing, baking, and spending time with her family. Due to her strong will, hard work ethic, faith in God and love of eggs and “real” butter, Ruth lived to celebrate her 100th birthday with her family and friends.

She was a longtime member of Spencerville United Church of Christ, where she served on its official board, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school in the Primary Department for 30 plus years.

She was a member of the Allen County Farm Bureau and enjoyed baking bread and making candies, entering her prize winners in the Allen, Van Wert, Auglaize County, and Ohio State fairs with her daughter, Janice.

Ruth had worked in the Linens Department of the former Leader Store and retired as office manager at Anesthesia Associates of Lima after 32 years’ service.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Spencerville United Church of Christ, with Pastor R. Scott Johnson officiating. The service will be live-streamed through the church Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

With Covid-19 in mind, and with social distancing and preferred face masks, visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: UCC Church.

Condolences may be expressed at tbayliff@woh.rr.com.

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.