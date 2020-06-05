USPS seeks to keep carriers safe

To the Editor:

One of my 2020 New Year resolutions is to find additional ways to keep postal carriers safe. We’re finding creative ways to reduce dog bites and slips, trips, and falls.

One strategy we have incorporated is the placement of a dog sticker on mailboxes where there is a known dog in the immediate area. The paw sticker would be placed on the outside of a mailbox. When the carrier approaches the area, the sticker would act as a reminder to proceed with caution. This is especially important if the carrier leaves the vehicle to deliver a package to the door.

Beginning the first week of June 2020, we will be placing the paw stickers on mailboxes where appropriate. If any customer objects to having a paw sticker placed on their mailbox, he or she need only call the Post Office at 419.238.1678 and we will remove it immediately.

It is our expectation that the strategy will reduce the incidents of dog bites and attacks, keeping our employees safe and local dog owners appreciative.

We will also be asking residents to repair porches, rails, and steps if they are unsafe. Or even suggest customers move their mailbox to ground level so carriers can avoid hazardous areas. Of course, when it snows, please make sure walkways, steps, and porches are clear. We want every delivery to be a safe one.

We are grateful for our community’s support and cooperation in this initiative. Thank you for your help with this very important issue.

Sincerely,

Jessica Chavarria

Van Wert Postmaster

via email