Vantage looks at plans for new year; defers bd. addition

Superintendent Rick Turner gives his report as members of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education listen during what may the board’s final virtual meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education approved a new three-year contract for Treasurer Laura Peters, but deferred a decision on adding a board member to represent Delphos City Schools during its meeting Thursday evening.

The board, which met virtually for possibly the last time, also approved a separation agreement with employee Mike Villena after meeting in executive session, but decided to hold off on making a decision on adding a board member representing Delphos City Schools until more research was done on what impact the move would have on the district.

According to Superintendent Rick Turner, the board is in favor of the addition, but needs to research whether the board is legally required to have an odd number of members, since adding Delphos would give the board 12 members. If that is the case, the board would have to look at adding a 13th member as well.

During his report, Turner talked about plans for students to return to the classroom in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Governor DeWine announced this week that state officials fully intend to have students back in classrooms at the start of the school year, and have no intention of delaying locally-set start dates, barring any unexpected development,” Turner told the board.

The superintendent stressed that vocational schools need to conduct in-person classes – arguably even more than other schools — because students must receive the hands-on training needed to earn certifications and credentials in most of its programs.

High School Director Mike Knott said Vantage was looking a variety of scenarios and restrictions that could occur with a new outbreak of COVID-19 in the fall, with the intent to provide the flexibility needed for students to remain in the classroom.

“Later this month, we will be pulling our high school safety leadership teams together to really dive into different scenarios, and make sure that we’ve got all our bases covered,” Knott said.

Adult Education Director Kit Tyler also talked about the resumption of adult education classes, with both Turner and Knott both commended Tyler and her team for developing a reopening plan approved by state and local health officials. That plan is also the basis of the one being used for the high school reopening as well, as Vantage high school staff members work to develop safety measures in cooperation with health officials.

In one of its lengthier meetings prior to the start of a new school year, the board also approved a long list of instructor contracts, both for the high school and Ohio Technical Center (Adult Education) programs.

In other news, the board:

Approved a resolution to accept the building directors’ annual wellness reports, based on a Wellness Committee review.

Approved the Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) meeting list for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved the Vantage Preschool Parent Handbook and preschool fees, as well as Avantage Salon & Spa prices, for the new school year.

Approved the 2020-21 bullying and harassment report.

Approved the Adult Education Catalog and Student Handbook for the upcoming school year.

Accepted annual grants of $143,334.69 from The Van Wert County Foundation’s Rothacker-Lampe bequest for electrical equipment purchases and $1,199.17 from the Foundation’s Patricia M. Lichtensteiger Memorial Fund for Vantage’s Literacy Program.

Approved a memorandum of understanding with Apollo Career Center for the Aspire Program, and a training agreement with that school for Vantage’s Truck Driving Academy program.

Accepted a donation of a welding jacket valued at $35 from Steve Anderson and a donation of $100 from Psi Iota Xi Sorority for the Preschool program.

Authorized overnight travel for Robert Ward and Larry Ray to Orlando, Florida, July 27-31 for software training through a JobsOhio allocation.

Approved a resolution renewing its property, fleet, and liability insurance at a cost of $55,843.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, in the District Conference Room.