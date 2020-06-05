Wassenberg announces ‘Camps in a Box’

VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center is creating (art) Camps in a Box to replace its normal in-person youth art camps. Each box will feature 4-6 projects that focus on improving skills while exploring science and nature. A kaleidoscope, a bug house, and several types of self-exploration projects will be just a few items available with each art box.

The cost of the “camps in a box” is $30-$45 and boxes can be picked up at Wassenberg Art Center or shipped to a participant. Call the art center at 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org with questions or to sign up. Sign-up is also available online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org.