William H. Laukhuf

William H. Laukhuf went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020, after an arduous and valiant journey with leukemia, he went to be in the full presence of Jesus surrounded by family.

William H. Laukhuf

Born August 29, 1938, the son of Eli and Lola (Freshwater) Laukhuf, who both preceded him in death, Bill grew up helping with the family farm. He attended business school in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to become an accountant and married Janice Stoller before being drafted to the military.

Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 at Fort Leonard, Missouri. Thereafter, Bill joined the William F. Sinn CPA firm, becoming a partner in 1971. This business venture spanned over five decades. He retired as a partner of Arend, Laukhuf & Stoller Inc. in 2014.

Bill was an active member of Van Wert Rotary Club, and served the club in many capacities. Bill was a seeker of wisdom and knowledge. He was an avid reader on a myriad of topics, including naturalistic health, wildlife, scripture, and biographies. Bill was also a sincere conversationalist, sprinkling puns when able to generate laughter. He truly knew no stranger. Another hobby he enjoyed was gardening.

Bill was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, devoted to several leadership positions.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice (Stoller) Laukhuf of Van Wert; four children, Treva (Gary) Steele, Anchorage, Alaska, Trenna (Tom) Elliott of Kansas City, Missouri, Kara (Edward) Cobb of Henderson, Kentucky, and Laurel (David) Wolma, Grand Rapids, Michigan; eight grandchildren: Elizabeth (JohnLuke) Lewis, Maria Elliott, Rebekah (Jacob) Avalos, Jordyn and Justin Steele, Ava Meena, and Eisley and Syrus Wolma; a sister, Barbara Boullear, Kansas City, Kansas, one brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Joyce Laukhuf of Haviland; as well as many nephews and nieces.

We all rejoice that he is celebrating in heaven with his son, Noel; his parents; and his brother Gary.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday June 8, at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. He will be laid to rest in Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Paulding.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, the family is requesting that those attending the visitation or service observe wearing face masks and refrain from physical touching.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International or Antioch Ministries (Tom and Trenna Elliott’s church plant through Antioch Ministries: https://aminternational.thankyou4caring.org/ami/giving/projects, select “Kansas City”).

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.