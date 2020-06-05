YMCA preparing to reopen Camp Clay Aqua Park facility

YMCA Camp Clay Aqua Park opens to the community June 15, with some operational changes due to COVID-19 requirements. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

With positive news from state and local health departments on reopening of outdoor recreation centers, including the Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines, the YMCA of Van Wert County will be opening its Camp Clay Aqua Park on Monday, June 15, from noon-6 p.m.

“We look forward to serving the youth and families of Van Wert County and surrounding communities,” YMCA Executive Director Hugh Kocab said, adding that health concerns have resulted in some operational changes to allow the Camp Clay staff to safely operate the aqua park, as well as work to prevent any spread of the coronavirus.

First on the list of changes, the YMCA requests that people making plans to visit Camp Clay evaluate all members of their group, and stress that anyone who is feeling sick or experiencing COVID-19 virus-like symptoms should stay home until they have been symptom-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Those who have been exposed to someone with known symptoms should also refrain from visiting Camp Clay for 14 days, or until they have tested negative for the virus.

YMCA staff members will also be making changes to their cleaning procedures to help keep patrons safe. Staff will be disinfecting high-traffic areas, such as the bathhouse, every two hours.

Boats and life jackets will need to be sprayed with sanitizer before and after each use, while barriers have been installed at the admissions and concession areas.

Everyone visiting the beach is asked to maintain social distancing and to keep group gatherings in an area to 10 people or less.

The Aqua Park will also have two short breaks each day, instead of the one mid-day break. The lake will be cleared at 2 and 4 p.m., with staff members then disinfecting areas of the inflatables that UV light doesn’t reach.

Both YMCA board and YM and Camp Clay staff members are excited to be able to reopen the park and provide a safe, fun place for the community.

For more information, contact Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison at 269.838.9789 or kevin@vwymca.org or Kocab at 419.203.1401 or hugh@vwymca.org.