Elizabeth J. Tribolet

Elizabeth J. “Betty” Tribolet, 96, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence.

She was born November 23, 1923, in Elyria, the daughter of Leslie Frank and Dixie Mildred (Fulton) McGrew, who both preceded her in death.

Betty retired as an office manager from Eisenhauer Manufacturing Company after 25 years. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the church choir for over 50 years. She also was a member of Willow Bend Country Club, Twig IV, the Lady Elks, as well as the Rotary Anns.

She is survived by her son, Les Coon of Van Wert; a daughter, Judy (Dennis) Murray of Frankfort, Michigan; one stepson, Dr. Michael (Ann) DuVall of Springfield; two stepdaughters, Patricia (Mike) Morris of Middle Point and Patricia (Steve) High of Van Wert; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her three husbands, Otis J. Coon, with whom she was married from 1946 to 1972, Harold DuVall, with whom she was married from 1982 to 1984, and Ralph Tribolet, with whom she was married from 1989 to 2018; and two sisters, Virginia Gribler and Mickey Pheanis.

Funeral services will be private. The family asks those who knew Betty take a moment to celebrate a personal memory they have of her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Betty’s memory be sent to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at visitwww.alspachgearhart.com.