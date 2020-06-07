Academic All-Ohio

Two recent graduates of Van Wert High School graduates – TJ Reynolds (left) and Parker Conrad (right) were named to the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association’s 2020 All-Ohio Academic Team. Reynolds was a four-year letterman, hitting .340 as a sophomore and .313 as a junior for the Cougars. Reynolds plans to go into the National Guard for a year then continue his baseball career at Muskingum University. Conrad was a three-year letterman, hitting .300 as a sophomore and .347 as a junior. As a junior, he was second on the team in home runs and RBIs and was named Honorable Mention All-WBL and All-District in 2019. Both players helped the Cougars capture a Western Buckeye League Championship and the school’s first ever Division II baseball regional championship in 2019. VW independent file photos