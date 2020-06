Baseball returns!

Crestview alum Jacob Forwerck (top) waits for a pitch during Saturday night’s Putnam County League/Northwest Conference All-Star baseball game played in Ottawa. Recent Lincolnview graduate Gavin Carter (below) snags a ground ball during the ball. Unfortunately for the NWC All-Stars, the PCL All-Stars won the game 11-0. Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent