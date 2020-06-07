Best of the Monday Mailbag: shot clock

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The National Federation of State High School Assocations (NFHS) recently turned down a proposal mandating a high school basketball shot clock.

The shot clock at the high school level has been and continues generate lively discussion between supporters and detractors. It was a big topic of discussion in March, when a few tournament scores came in low due to “stall ball.”

The Best of the Monday Mailbag takes us back to March 9, when several questions appeared about a shot clock.

Q: Why are you so against adding a shot clock in high school basketball? Don’t you realize it would make the game better and would make it more entertaining? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m still waiting for someone to explain to me how exactly the addition of a shot clock would make the game better. Better how or in what way? How would it benefit a team that’s struggling to put the ball in the hoop?

I think at least some of the shot clock supporters are going under the assumption that a shot clock would lead to more baskets and higher scoring games, which may be construed as more entertaining games. But what about a team or teams who are struggling to shoot without a shot clock?

Don’t get me wrong – I enjoy high scoring shootouts as much as anyone, scores in the 70’s and 80’s, but it’s not always possible.

If you want to talk about a team holding the ball for multiple minutes in a quarter, read on.

Q: Last Tuesday’s Marion Local/New Bremen game just shows the need for a shot clock at the high school level. Marion Local held the ball for all but 10 seconds of the third overtime. That’s not basketball at all. Name withheld upon request

A: If you’re a New Bremen fan, let me ask this – why not come out of that zone and defend and force ball movement? I don’t like to second guess coaches, but it’s a fair question.

If you’re a Marion Local fan, your team won 45-43 in the third overtime. You should be happy with that.

What Marion Local did was simply use a strategy they hoped would help them win and it did, at least in that particular game. Keep in mind this is a team that has struggled from the floor throughout the season. If it was your call, what would you have them do?

Q: I think the game of high school basketball needs a shot clock because it would make games more interesting where teams couldn’t hold the ball for two, three, four, six minutes or a whole quarter.

To me that isn’t basketball. To me basketball is having to run an offense and go out and guard someone without having to worry about teams holding the ball and needing to foul sometimes with their best players to stop the clock. Chaise Dawson, Convoy

A: If an opponent is holding on to the ball there are ways to combat that, including coming out on defense. As far as best players needing to foul to stop the clock, you can substitute in players to do it. That’s a strategy, just like holding the ball, or like fouling a team who’s down by three as soon as they inbound the ball late in the game.

Q: You brought up some valid arguments against a shot clock, but can we agree that something needs to be done to do away with teams holding the ball for so long? Name withheld upon request

A: Maybe this is where I’m having a hard time understanding this. How many times per season do you see teams hold on to the ball for multiple minutes?

If you’re talking about teams passing the ball around in the final minute or two, knowing they’ll get fouled and go to the free throw line, that’s part of the game.

This won’t happen, but if teams are holding the ball and opponents are letting them, why not do away with zone defenses?

Q: I totally agree with your thinking on the shot clock. As a former official I always thought if the coach didn’t have the athletes to run and gun that if he could teach them to be self controlled and good enough ball handlers to handle the ball efficiently that he was a very smart coach.

It takes a certain type of coach to be able to do this and the best in the region to my thinking was the former coach at Holgate, Paul Wayne. He had tremendous success at holding on to the ball and his players all loved him, and so did the Holgate fans as it always amazed them that their players could handle the ball as well as they did.

As a senior in high school I employed this as a coach as I coached the sophomore intramural team and since they won the league they had to play the teacher all-stars and I knew the only way we could be competitive with a chance to win was to control the ball against them. It almost worked but the entire student body loved the fact the teachers couldn’t take the ball away from the students.

I think it has it’s place in basketball but it isn’t for everyone. My opinion. Larry Mengerink, Van Wert

A: Well put Larry. I agree it certainly isn’t for everyone, but it can be used as an effective strategy.

Editor’s note: to get some perspective from the bench, I polled nine area boys basketball coaches on the promise their names would be kept anonymous.

Out of the nine polled, all nine said they’re opposed to a shot clock, sort of. One did admit if he’s up he wouldn’t want it and if he was down he would. He went on to say if one was added, to put it at 30-35 seconds.

The Monday Mailbag will return to its normal format next week. If you have a question or comment , simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.