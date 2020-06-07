VW motorcycle crash injures two people

VW independent news

Two out-of-town residents were injured in a motorcycle crash on US 30, just east of US 224 Sunday evening.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Eric Sanders of Hilliard was eastbound on 30 at 6:40 p.m. when the rear tire blew on his 2004 Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle went off the roadway, into the median and overturned, ejecting Sanders and a passenger, Ashley Stockton of Galloway.

Helmets were not in use and Sanders was flown by Parkview Samaritan Medical Transport to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, while Stockton was transported by Van Wert EMS to Van Wert Health.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire Department and Delpha Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.