Two inducted into L’view Hall of Fame

VW independent/submitted information

2019 Lincolnview High School graduates Kylee Mongold and Adia Welch are the latest inductees into the prestigious Lincolnview Academic Hall of Fame.

Adia Welch

Kylee Mongold

Mongold is currently attending North Central University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, majoring in intercultural secondary social studies education, with a minor in Biblical studies. She hopes to pursue a job teaching social studies at an international school in the Pacific Oceania region upon graduation.

She is also involved in the “Somali Adult Literacy Training” program in the community, is a writing consultant and tutor for fellow NCU students, serves as an elementary tutor at a predominantly Hmong charter school in a suburb of Minneapolis and participates in Encounter, a Friday night outreach event in the downtown club district.

Mongold made the Dean’s List and maintained a 4.0 grade point average in both of her college semesters.

Welch attends Ohio Northern University and is majoring in pharmacy, with a minor in applied statistics and chemistry.

She is involved in the ONU Honors Program, serves as a library assistant at the Heterick Memorial Library, and is a member of the American Pharmacist Association, Latino Student Union, Gospel Ensemble, and ONU Student Planning Committee.

Welch also serves as junior chair of Operation Immunization and is a mentor for the peer mentorship program for pharmacy students.

To be inducted into the Lincolnview Academic Hall of Fame, students have earned highest academic honors while at Lincolnview High School with formula of grades and ACT scores. Mongold and Welch now make 34 members of the Lincolnview Academic Hall of Fame in the school’s 60-year history.