Joan J. Gardner, 83, of Van Wert, died at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2020, in Van Wert.

She was born July 23, 1936 in Van Wert County to the late William J. And Anna (Rose) Shook. On October 10, 1970 she married Dwight E. Gardner who preceded her in death on May 14, 2017.

Joan is survived by her sons, Jay (Phyllis) Stephenson of Scott, Ohio and David (Sherry) Stephenson of Monroeville, Indiana; her stepchildren, Connie (Bob) Binton of Manhiem, Pennsylvania; Ronald Gardner of Dublin, Ohio; Dennis (Patti) Gardner of Holland, Ohio and Marlene (Gary) Martz of Van Wert; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, brother and adoptive parents Loyal and Kathryn (Johnson) Shook, sisters Edith August and Mary Donaldson, and brothers Wilbur, Clovis and Arthur Shook.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

