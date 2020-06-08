Roanna Imogene Abbott

Roanna Imogene Abbott “Jeanne” , 88, of Convoy, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Sunday, June 07, 2020, at River Terrace Health Care Center in Bluffton, Indiana.

She was born December 06, 1931, in Ohio City, the eighth child of the late Harry M. and Maude Ellen (Krugh) Thomas. She was raised by her paternal grandmother from the age of five when her mother was killed in an automobile accident.

A 1950 graduate of Van Wert High School, Jeanne went on to retire as a office manager from G. C. Murphy Store in Van Wert after 30 years. On June 21, 1952, Jeanne married the love of her life, Roscoe E. Abbott, and joined him in farming for the next 63 years.

She was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church and was always very active as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School, United Methodist Women, committee for funeral dinners and giving wherever there was a need.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Merlyn) Thatcher of Decatur as well as many nieces and nephews. Jeanne was also a great aunt, great-great aunt and great-great-great aunt. She loved them all.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, five brothers: Buford, Lowell, Max, Harry Jr. and Don Thomas; and two sisters: Sharon (Glen) Coleman and Montella (Ira) Coleman.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, with Rev. Laura Clark, officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Friends may call prior to the service at the church on Thursday from 12:30 PM until service time.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we continue to be cautious and concerned for those who are most at risk, the elderly and those with serious health issues. We strongly urge those who are most vulnerable and their caregivers to stay at home. Anyone not feeling well, or who fear that their own health or that of their family may be compromised is encouraged to refrain from attending services. Those attending are asked to practice safe social distancing and refrain from shaking hands, hugging, kissing and personal contact.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association or Heart to Heart Hospice.

To share in Jeanne’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.