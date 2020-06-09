Random thoughts: baseball and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around baseball, the return of the NBA, the University of Notre Dame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a non-sports related topic.

Baseball is back

It’s so nice to have local baseball back.

Ottawa was a flurry of activity with high school All-Star games last Friday and Saturday, and the younger kids opened their season last night in Van Wert.

It won’t be called ACME Baseball this summer, but that level of play is returning as well. It’s just another step toward normalcy.

Upon further review…

I’ve changed my mind.

Last week I said I had the sinking feeling this will be a summer without Major League Baseball, but now, I think there will be some sort of season.

One side or other will probably give in at the last minute. However, if games are to start by July 4, they’ll have to reach an agreement sometime soon. But I really do think it’ll happen now.

NBA

Does anyone else think the NBA’s return format is just plain strange?

22 of 30 teams will play eight games starting on July 31, then the playoffs will begin and will last until October 12 if needed.

Strange, but at least the two sides were able to reach an agreement.

Notre Dame

My wife and I enjoyed a four-day getaway last Thursday through Sunday. On the way back, we stopped at the University of Notre Dame to see The Word of Life Mural, (AKA Touchdown Jesus), along with Notre Dame Stadium and the Golden Dome.

Neither of us had been there before, so it was something new.

Now, to be clear, we’re Ohio State fans, not Notre Dame fans, although we certainly don’t root against the Fighting Irish. Regardless, we enjoyed seeing these things and thinking about the history behind them and the rest of the campus.

Overall, it’s a beautiful campus and I’m glad we made the stop. It was well worth the time.

Road trip along US 30

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton is reopening tomorrow after being closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.

If you’re a football fan, it’s a great place to go and worth the trip along US 30. There’s lots of history in the building and you can easily spend a day or two there.

Non-sports related

Is there a better western than the movie Tombstone? If so, I’d like to know what it is.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to drop me an email at sports@thevwindependent.com.