VW Elks Club awards $4K scholarship

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have announced the awarding of a $4000 Legacy Award Scholarship by the Elks National Foundation to Sidney Boroff.

The Legacy Award Scholarships are awarded by the Elks National Foundation and are only available to children and grandchildren of Elk Members. Boroff graduated this spring from Dublin Coffman High School and will be attending Ohio State University, majoring in Finance.

During high school Boroff was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, Freshman Mentor Program where she was a room leader, spanish tutor and Teen Institute. She was a four-year varsity diver and a captain, and ran track and field.

Boroff is active in her church and serves as a bible school teacher. She is also active as a City of Dublin volunteer, volunteer for the Columbus Marathon, serves as a gymnastics coach at Integrity Athletics, volunteers at Glenwood Alzheimer’s Care Center and babysits.

She is the daughter of Tami Boroff and the granddaughter of James and Theresa Beard of Van Wert.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is only second to the United States government in the number of scholarships awarded each year.