23 people appear in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Two people were sentenced, three others entered changes of pleas and more than a dozen others were arraigned during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Gary Caywood, 54, of Scott, was sentenced by Judge Martin Burchfield to 30 days in jail at a later date, three years community control, (two years intensive), substance abuse and mental health assessment and treatment for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescrption and must pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Scott Eckelbarger, 54, Ft. Wayne, was sentenced by Judge Burchfield to 30 months in prison with credit for one day served for operating a vehicle while inxtoxiated, a third-degree felony. His driver’s license suspended for 10 years and he was ordered to pay court costs.

John Patterson, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Brian Schlegel, 36, of Defiance, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a fourth-degree felony and the sixth offense in 20 years. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 8 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

Amber Worl, 41, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. She then requested intervention in lieu of conviction which the court did not rule on pending submission of additional documents. Further proceedings will be scheduled.

17 people entered not guilty pleas at their arraignment hearings.

Greg Glander, 38, of Van Wert, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was released on surety bond.

Narketta Mulllins, 44, of Van Wert, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Mullins was released on a surety bond with the condition of no contact with the victim, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:20 a.m. on Friday, June 26.

Elisha Secrist, 22, of Van Wert, cruelty to a companion animal, a fifth-degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield set bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:40 a.m. on Friday, June 26.

Richard Stegaman, 53, of Van Wert, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.

Rickie Welker, 37, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was shceduled for 8:20 a.m. on Friday, June 26.

Dustin Cooper, 36, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, July 2.

Michael Hipsley, 35, of Van Wert, tampering with coin machines, a fifth-degree felony, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2.

Richard Moore, 23, of Middle Point, endangering children, a third-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 1.

Rebecca Price, 39, of Van Wert, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, July 2.

Jared Smith, 31, of Van Wert, possession of fentanyl related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.

Shane Zartman, 34, of Convoy, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.

Kaitlyn Burgoon, 23, of Middle Point, endangering children, a third-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Randy Hoersten, 42, of Van Wert, theft, a fifth-degree felony. He released on surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Cody McGinnis, 36, of Van Wert, failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for for 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

Frank Ross, 51, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2.

Robert Siebert, 33, of Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

James Vibbert, 23, of Ohio City, vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

In a different hearing, Theresa Parks, 40, of Van Wert, admitting to violating her bond by failing a drug test and failing to report to probation. Her new bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.