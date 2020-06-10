Pauline I. McGannon

Pauline I. McGannon, 99, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020

at Vancrest in Van Wert. She was born April 24, 1921 in Van Wert

County to the late David H. and Ethel E. (Allen) Miller.

She grew up in Middle Point and graduated from Middle Point High School in 1940. On December 17, 1947 she married Frank McGannon, Jr. They spent 72 wonderful years together.

Pauline was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. She loved to cook, enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, flowers, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes on television. But most importantly, Pauline loved her family. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are three children, Ron (Donna) Stuckey of Sun City Center, Florida, Linda (Denny) Zinn of Atlanta, Georgia, and Steve McGannon of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Jeff Scott, Jill Atchison, Craig Kroeger, Eric Zinn, Brian Zinn, and Haley McGannon, and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth V. Miller and

Marcile Dunlap.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12 at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, with Rev. Chris Farmer officiating.

Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Alspach-Gearhart

Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, on Friday, June 12.

While family and friends are invited to attend Pauline’s visitation at

the funeral home and graveside service at the cemetery, we continue to be cautious and concerned for those who are most at risk, the elderly and those with serious health issues. We strongly urge those who are

most vulnerable to remain vigilant. Attendees are asked to observe

social distancing and refrain from close physical contact.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Relay for Life.

To share in Pauline’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.