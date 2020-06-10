Vantage Adult Education enrolling now

Vantage Career Center Adult Education programs continue to enroll students in full-time and short-term programs beginning in the fall of 2020. Individuals interested in jumpstarting or redefining their career paths will gain basic and advanced skills, through in-the-field and classroom instruction by experienced industry experts.

Full-time programs beginning in the fall, such as Police Academy, Medical Assistant, and Practice Nursing, can be completed in just one year, preparing students for an essential professional career and continued education. Several of these full time programs are offered in the evening, allowing adult students to balance work and family responsibilities with their educational goals.

Vantage Police Academy provides students with training required by the Ohio Peace Officers Training Commission (OPOTC) to pursue a career in law enforcement. Successful completers will receive a certificate of completion and are eligible to take the State of Ohio Exam. Passing the state exam entitles graduates to certification by the State of Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC).

Kecia Pontius of Van Wert continues training through the Adult Education STNA program at Vantage Career Center upon re-opening of the campus, while Jeff Bender of Van Wert perfects his skills in the Adult Education Welding course. Vantage photos

The Medical Assistant Program provides students with 1000 hours of academic and hands-on training, which prepares them to perform certain clinical and administrative duties in hospitals and physician offices. Medical Assistants are employed in private medical practices, clinics, hospitals and medical laboratories. Specific jobs held by Medical Assistants include, but are not limited to, physician’s medical assistant, medical office receptionist, billing clerk, office manager, and clinical supervisor.

The Practical Nursing Program consists of classroom, clinical and laboratory components. Clinical experiences will take place at local hospitals and long-term care facilities. All graduates of this program will receive a certificate of completion and are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for Practical Nurses to become licensed as a practical nurse (LPN).

Short-term programs can be completed in just a semester for a nominal cost. Firefighter 1, EMT, STNA, Welding, and Trade and Industry offers students the opportunity to improve or gain new skills for a better career, earning a competitive wage.

Vantage Career Center Adult Education offers a variety of on-campus or online courses to continue helping students achieve their professional goal. Enroll today by calling Maria Diltz, Vantage Adult Education Enrollment Coordinator, at 419.238.5411 ext. 2118. To learn more about course and program offerings at Vantage Career Center Adult Education, simply go to https://www.vantagecareercenter.com/ProgramsandClasses.aspx.