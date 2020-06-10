WKSD/WERT set 2020 football schedules
Van Wert independent sports
Radio stations 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have released tentative broadcast schedules for the 2020 high school football season.
WKSD will cover several area teams including Paulding, Wayne Trace, Antwerp and Crestview, while WERT will again serve as “The Voice of the Van Wert Cougars.”
Schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19 and other factors. All games are on Friday nights with the exception of Paulding at Delphos Jefferson on Saturday, October 10. Coverage of area teams will continue during the postseason.
99.7 WKSD
August 28: Paulding at Wayne Trace
September 4: Crestview at Hicksville
September 11: Antwerp at Paulding
September 18: Wayne Trace at Hicksville
September 25: Bluffton at Crestview
October 2: Antwerp at Wayne Trace
October 9: Wayne Trace at Fairview
October 10: Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
October 16: Hilltop at Antwerp
October 23: Allen East at Crestview
October 30: Crestview at Paulding
WERT 1220AM/104.3FM
August 28: Bryan at Van Wert
September 4: Defiance at Van Wert
September 11: Van Wert at Wapakoneta
September 18: St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
September 25: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
October 2: Shawnee at Van Wert
October 9: Van Wert at Kenton
October 16: Elida at Van Wert
October 23: Van Wert at Bath
October 30: Van Wert at Celina
POSTED: 06/10/20 at 3:55 am. FILED UNDER: Sports