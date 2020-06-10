WKSD/WERT set 2020 football schedules

Van Wert independent sports

Radio stations 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have released tentative broadcast schedules for the 2020 high school football season.

WKSD will cover several area teams including Paulding, Wayne Trace, Antwerp and Crestview, while WERT will again serve as “The Voice of the Van Wert Cougars.”

Schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19 and other factors. All games are on Friday nights with the exception of Paulding at Delphos Jefferson on Saturday, October 10. Coverage of area teams will continue during the postseason.

99.7 WKSD

August 28: Paulding at Wayne Trace

September 4: Crestview at Hicksville

September 11: Antwerp at Paulding

September 18: Wayne Trace at Hicksville

September 25: Bluffton at Crestview

October 2: Antwerp at Wayne Trace

October 9: Wayne Trace at Fairview

October 10: Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

October 16: Hilltop at Antwerp

October 23: Allen East at Crestview

October 30: Crestview at Paulding

WERT 1220AM/104.3FM

August 28: Bryan at Van Wert

September 4: Defiance at Van Wert

September 11: Van Wert at Wapakoneta

September 18: St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

September 25: Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

October 2: Shawnee at Van Wert

October 9: Van Wert at Kenton

October 16: Elida at Van Wert

October 23: Van Wert at Bath

October 30: Van Wert at Celina