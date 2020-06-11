Clay transferring to Youngstown State

Van Wert independent sports

2019 Van Wert High School graduate Austin Clay has found a new collegiate home in Youngstown.

Clay is joining the Youngstown State University track and field team after a redshirt freshman season at Central Michigan. The thrower is transferring because CMU is cutting the school’s track and field program.

He’ll be eligible to compete immediately and will have four years of eligibility with the Penguins.