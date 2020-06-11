Health District reports 10 COVID-19 cases

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported its 10th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

Seven of the 10 confirmed cases in Van Wert County have recovered and there is one current hospitalization.

As of Thursday morning, Ohio reported 39,575 total cases of COVID-19 (2,865 probable and 36,710 confirmed), 6,693 hospitalizations and 2,457 total deaths (2,231 confirmed deaths and 226 probable). This information is updated at 2 p.m. each day and can be found online at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Van Wert County continues to align with the state of Ohio on business and activity re-openings. The county does not have any different standards than the state of Ohio.

While Van Wert County has a low case count, health department officials are asking residents to continue to help keep the spread down by staying home when sick, washing hands often, using hand sanitizer, covering your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and shielding or masking, especially where six feet of separation cannot be maintained.

For more information on COVID-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238.0808. For information on COVID-19 including ways you can prepare and help protect the health of yourself and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1.833.4.ASK.ODH (1.833.427.5634). Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.