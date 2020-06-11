John Crawford

John Crawford, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

He was born on October 29, 1932, in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Caleb and Effie (Lee) Crawford. On June 30, 1952, he married his soulmate, Lula (Cadle) Crawford.

John was a Korean War veteran from 1953-1955. He and Lula were blessed with 67 years of marriage and three children, Gary (Julie) Crawford, Beverly Smith (fiancee Wayne Toomey), and Timothy (Heidi) Crawford. The blessings continued with John and Lula having eight grandchildren, two step grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

John retired from B.F. Goodrich in Woodburn, Indiana in 1995. He began the retirement chapter of his life with Lula traveling to Texas and Florida during the winter months. Many fond memories were made and lifelong friendships established during this time.

He was an avid sports fan enjoying the games of his children and grandchildren and watching or attending Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky Wildcats games. As a hobby at home, John enjoyed bee keeping and spent many hours attending to the hives and preparing the honey for friends and neighbors. John was a member of the First Baptist Church in Van Wert.

Services will begin at 3 p.m., Monday, June 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with John Rager officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the combined honor guard of the V.F.W. and American Legion posts of Van Wert. Calling hours are 1 – 3 p.m. prior to the service on Monday.

Preferred memorials: the First Baptist Church, Van Wert or the Sarah Jane Living Center of Delphos.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.