Leipsic officially approves NWC move

Van Wert independent sports

LEIPSIC — The agreement is now complete between Leipsic High School and the Northwest Conference.

The Leipsic Board of Education voted unanimously earlier this week to formally accept an invitation to join the NWC in time for the 2021-2022 school year, a year earlier than first thought.

The Vikings are leaving the Blanchard Valley Conference and will replace Paulding. The Panthers are leaving the NWC to join the Green Meadows Conference.

“It all came down to solidifying a conference for the athletes of Leipsic presently and for the long term, especially for football,” Leipsic athletic director Gary Kleinbrink said last month.

Leipsic has been a member of the BVC for football since 1965 and for all sports since 1971, but there has been recent concern that some members of the conference will switch to 8-man football at some point in the near future.

The Vikings also belong to the Putnam County League and will maintain that membership after joining the NWC.