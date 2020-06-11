Severe storms skirt Van Wert County

Van Wert County was spared severe weather on Wednesday.

The entire area was under a severe thunderstorm watch for six hours and the forecast called for strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. However, the county was mostly spared of any rain, but other areas, including Fulton and Williams counties were hit hard by storms.

Parts of northeast Indiana had to deal with wind damage, including trees on cars.