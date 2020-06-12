Work is progressing on Van Wert Health’s massive expansion project. Pictured above is just a portion of the 84,000 square foot facility that will provide four large surgery suites; easy access to lab and x-ray services; a private post-surgery pickup area; a dedicated critical care area that includes five intensive care unit rooms; all new obstetrics labor and patient rooms, a new café and lobby and much more. Ground was broken in August of 2017 and according to President and CEO Jim Pope, the $45 million project is on schedule and should be complete by late fall. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent