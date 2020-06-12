Calvert hired as full time Marsh teacher

Lauren Calvert is no stranger to The Marsh Foundation School.

Hired by The Marsh residential division as a family teacher in 2016, she has worked in the school as a school family teacher since 2018. Now, she has been hired as a full-time math and language arts teacher.

Calvert holds a bachelor’s degree in family studies, with a minor in psychology of human development as well as a master’s degree in social work. She recently completed testing and coursework to obtain her Alternative Resident Educator Licensure in order to teach.

Because of her work with the youth at The Marsh Foundation, Calvert is uniquely qualified for a teaching position within the school. She said she finds working with the youth rewarding and is looking forward to reaching them in a new way.

“I have a passion working with the youth that we serve at The Marsh Foundation,” she said. “I have found how rewarding it is to see them progress in their treatment, grow in confidence and leadership within the group home, and also being able to see them feel proud when they earn good grades and understand what is being taught to them.”

Calvert said that she hopes her background in social work and family systems, combined with her experience working in the group homes will give her an advantage in the classroom.

“Because I am new to teaching, my main goals are to continue to learn and grow, try new and different things, and to do my best to ensure that the students are successful,” Calvert said.”

Principal and director of education Robbie Breese is happy to have her expertise and experience in the classroom.

“Lauren’s experience, education, willingness to grow, and her desire to work with the youth we serve made her a great candidate for this position. I am confident that she will continue to be a great asset to our school team and look forward to watching her grow in this position,” Breese said.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages 0-17), an intensive treatment program, adoption and independent living services.

Located in Van Wert, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 30 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children and community members.