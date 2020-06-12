Riedel announces plans for county fairs

VW/indepndent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) has announced that state leaders have developed a plan that will help Ohio’s county fairs open this year and support youngsters involved in 4-H and

Future Farmers of America.

Craig Riedel

To allow fairs to operate in a safe manner consistent with good health practices, each fair that conducts a junior fair this year will receive $50,000. Fairs that do not conduct a junior fair this year will receive $15,000 that can be used towards next year’s fair.

“County fairs are a fantastic way to display our proud agricultural community in Ohio,” Riedel said. “I look forward to seeing the hard work of my constituents and young people at these wonderful events.”

The plan was announced jointly by Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), Governor Mike DeWine, Senate President Larry Obhof and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.

“Our county fairs aren’t just a highlight of summer, they’re an opportunity for young people to highlight their work and talents during the junior fair competitions,” said Speaker Householder. “4-H and FFA aren’t just about blue ribbon projects, they’re about blue ribbon kids. The lessons they learn working on their projects and being part of the 4-H and FFA tradition will last them a lifetime and serve them well.”

Local fair boards who have already cancelled for 2020 can apply for a new date with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The plan is subject to State Controlling Board approval, which is expected Monday.

As part of the announcement, DeWine issued an executive order detailing guidance on how to conduct fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paulding County Fair is among those canceled this year. The Putnam County Fair will go on without rides July 22-27. The Van Wert County Fair is scheduled for September 1-7.