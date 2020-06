Street paving to begin in Van Wert

Van Wert independent

Weather permitting, crews in Van Wert will begin street paving on Tuesday, June 23, on Congress Street, Sibley Street, Johnson Avenue, North Walnut Street, Monroe Street, Shaffer Street, Harrison Street and Boyd Avenue.

Traffic will be maintained during this project, which should be complete by mid-July. Parking will not be allowed during the paving process.