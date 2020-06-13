Crestview’s Schamp wins prestigious nat’l DARE award

VW independent/submitted information

Pictured from left to right are Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, Crestview School Resource Officer/D.A.R.E. Officer John Gabriel, D.A.R.E America Teacher of the Year Ben Schamp, Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, and Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer. Crestview photo

CONVOY — Crestview Middle School Teacher Ben Schamp has been named the 2020 D.A.R.E. America National Teacher of the Year.

Schamp was nominated by Crestview School Resource and D.A.R.E. Officer John Gabriel. Deputy Gabriel, in conjunction with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office provides D.A.R.E. instruction at various grade levels to Crestview students. However, it was Schamp’s dedication to weave the D.A.R.E curriculum into his seventh-grade health classes that led to his nomination and eventual recognition as 2020 D.A.R.E. America Teacher of the Year.

“Mr. Schamp really epitomizes what D.A.R.E. is all about,” Gabriel said. “His dedication to making D.A.R.E. an important part of not only his 7th-grade classes but many other classes as well throughout the entire school year is really inspirational.”

Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer offered praise as well.

“I am extremely proud of Ben and his dedication to increasing the physical, mental, and emotional health of our students,” Kreischer stated. :The way he and deputy Gabriel work together to make D.A.R.E. a meaningful part of that process has been awesome to see and very beneficial for students.”

Schamp is a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and Bluffton University, and is in his third year of teaching middle school and high school health and physical education at Crestview. He and his wife Alexia reside in Berne, Indiana.

“I’d like to thank deputy Gabriel, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Crestview administration and community for giving me the opportunity to teach in the D.A.R.E. program at Crestview,” Schamp said. “I would also like to thank officer Scott Evans who was my D.A.R.E. officer during my days as a student at St. Marys Memorial. He had a huge impact on my life.”

Due to COVID-19, Mr. Schamp will be honored at next year’s D.A.R.E. America National Convention.

Launched in 1983, D.A.R.E. is a comprehensive K-12 prevention education program taught in thousands of schools in America and more than 50 other countries. Students in the Van Wert County D.A.R.E. program are serviced by both the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Van Wert City Police Department.

D.A.R.E. Education Programs deliver science/evidence-based curricula that teach students good decision-making skills that help them lead safe and healthy lives and cope with high-risk circumstances including drugs, alcohol, violence, bullying, and internet safety.