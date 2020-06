Market at the Wass offers fresh foods

Garden-fresh produce items and farm-to-table meal starters will be available at the Market at the Wass.

With the exception of July 18, the Market at the Wass, sponsored by Van Wert Health, will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. each Saturday today through September 12 at the Wassenberg Art Center, 214 South Washington Street, Van Wert.