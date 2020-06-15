Convoy Opera House concert postponed

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Woody Wright Concert at the Convoy Opera House originally scheduled for Saturday, June 20, has been postponed, with a new date yet to be scheduled. For more information, contact Dave Thomas at 260.639.2083.

In addition, Village of Convoy Historical Society membership is open to anyone interested in the promotion and preservation of Convoy’s history and culture. Memberships are $20, Patron memberships are $50, Sponsor memberships are $100, and Robert Nesbitt Club memberships are $200 and up.

Memberships support operations of the Village of Convoy Historical Society, and all are tax deductible. Donations are also being accepted for the restoration of the annex project and are also tax deductible. Checks should be made payable to Village of Convoy Historical Society and sent to P.O. Box 605, Convoy, OH 45832.