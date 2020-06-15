Crestview Bd. of Ed. reviews 2020-21 starting scenarios

Shown is the exterior of Crestview Local School District’s Early Childhood Center. photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Answers from parent surveys, along with surveys given to teachers and classified staff members, and information gathered by building principals will be used to help plan the start of 2020-21 Crestview school year.

During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said school officials are in the process of using the information to plan three different models.

“One is a traditional start and what that would look like for us,” Mollenkopf stated. “The second is a blended learning start and what that might look like for us. Blended can be applied two ways — it could be students in the building at some part of the day or some part of the week and home during other parts of the day or parts of the week, or it could be some students in the building all of the time and some students at home.”

“We have to submit to the state a blended model by November 1, 2020,” she added. “We will also have a plan that includes distance learning and what that would have to look like if we end up having to use that model again at some point and time.”

“(We have) lots to think about and do and I feel really good about our team putting things together,” Mollenkopf noted.

The board approved a three-year contract for Treasurer/CFO Ashley Whetsel, beginning August 1 and running through July 31, 2023.

Board members also approved a lengthy list of head coaching contracts, including Jim Wharton, baseball; Doug Etzler, boys’ baskeball; Mark Gregory, girls’ basketball; Jeff Bagley, cross country; Jared Owens, football; Jeremy Best, golf; John Dowler, soccer; Carl Etzler, softball; John Rosebrock, track and field; Tammy Gregory, volleyball, and Jake Sawmiller, wrestling.

Other supplemental coaching contracts approved by the board included Becky Macki, girls JV basketball and varsity softball assistant; Terry Crowle, baseball assistant; Gregg Mosier, JV baseball; Doyle Sheets, eighth baseball; Jeremy Best, seventh grade baseball; Doug Etzler, boys’ basketball mini-knights; Tony Springer, basketball assistant; Steven Rickard, JV boys’ basketball; Frank Minning; eighth grade boys’ basketball; Dan Miller, seventh grade boys’ basketball; Mackenzie Ray, football and basketball cheer; Halle Beougher, middle school football and basketball cheer; Randy Grandstaff, cross country and track and field assistant; Matt Holden, James Lautzenheiser, Ben Schamp, JV football; Shaun Balliet and Kory Litchtensteiger, ninth grade football; Jack Hemmelgarn, Tom Riggenbach and Chris Roop, middle school football; Mark Gregory, girls’ basketball mini-knights; Kyle Hammons, girls’ basketball assistant; Emily Bauer, eighth grade girls’ basketball; Bill McCoy, seventh grade girls’ basketball; Mitchell Rickard, golf assistant; Tim Hurt, soccer assistant; Morgan Hicks, JV softball; Lori Hammons, eighth grade softball; Madison Hagaman, seventh grade softball; Rachel Alverez, JV volleyball and track and field assistant; John Gabriel, track and field assistant; Adrienne May, middle school track; Kristy Bagley, volleyball assistant; Behtany Balliet, eighth grade volleyball; Kirstin Hicks, seventh grade volleyball, and Aaron LaTruner and Brandon Tobias, middle school wrestling.

The board also approved supplemental contracts for Jason Lozer, band; Danille Hancock, chorus; Grace Callow, Nicole Kirkpatrick, Jason Lozer, Shelby Walters and Jim Wharton, sophomore grade class advisors; Danille Hancock, Gregg Mosier, Mimi Myers, Shawn Schuetee and Tessa Underwood, junior class advisors; Ali Sawmiller, FCCLA advisor and prom/class advisor coordinator (50 percent); Danille Hancock, musical director; Doug Grooms, musical director assistant; Deanna Ray, National Honor Society; Kristie McCormick, prom/class advisor coordinator (50 percent), public relations and yearbook advisor; Shelby Walters, high school Scholastic Bowl; Sandy Grooms, middle school Scholastic Bowl, and Mimi Myers, student council advisor.

Crestview Local Board of Education members Andy Perrott, Nan Grace, and Brad Perrott maintain their distance during Monday’s board meeting.

Volunteer coaching contracts were approved for Grace Callow, volleyball; Jeff Helm and Kent McClure, baseball; Ray Etzler and Derick Dealey, basketball; Meghan Lautzenheiser, girls’ basketball; Brian Brecht and Derick Dealey, football; Meagan Fokker, soccer; Bob Perkins, Dani Hicks and Kirstin Hicks, softball; Gary Tinnel, track, and Jesse Martin, wrestling.

Other agenda items approved Monday night include a memorandum of understanding with the Crestview Employees’ Association regarding supplemental contracts; an agreement with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative; an agreement with Van Wert Health for athletic training services, and the appointment of Mollenkopf as the district’s representative to the Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group.

The board accepted a donation of $2,000 from Kulwicki-Hilton Insurance Agency/Leland Smith Insurance Services for the Crestview food service department to help needy students, and a $2,500 donation from Kory and Mandi Lichtensteiger for Crestview athletics.

The board also toured the classroom addition project and Early Childhood Center.

“We’re still looking good for a substantial completion date of July 1 for the ECC and August 15, (or) maybe a week earlier, for the classroom addition project,” Mollenkopf said.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20.