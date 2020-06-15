Crime Stoppers 6/15/2020

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve its investigation of a theft at the Van Wert Walmart store.

On May 28, a woman with long black hair, a pink-colored outfit, black shoes, sunglasses, and a blackface mask (see photo at right) left the Van Wert Walmart in a black Nissan type vehicle (below) after committing a theft. Van Wert City Police Department would like your help in identifying this woman.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!