Paulding County seeks historical photos

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Time is growing short to preorder books and submit photos for Paulding County, Ohio: A Pictorial History Volume III, which is planned for publication by the John Paulding Historical Society in November.

The book committee has been calling for images covering every decade of the past 200 years to help celebrate Paulding County’s bicentennial this year. The deadline will be June 30.

Previously unknown images, such as the railroad photo above, probably exist in forgotten albums and drawers. Area resident John Mathews submitted this photo and information from his cousin’s father, Junior Gilbert, who once lived around Tipton. The photo is said to show a train removing railroad tracks on the Findlay, Fort Wayne & Western Railroad. Written on the back is “And that was the end of Tipton.” Photos, slides, and other images from all decades in Paulding County are wanted for an upcoming bicentennial history book.

Although every image tells a story and is important to our history, the committee members have a list of “most wanted” images they hope will be uncovered, like buried treasure, for this important new book. Photos are being sought for the following:

Paulding County Fair – buildings, grandstands, events, judging, exhibitors, games and concessions, buggies/cars

County celebrations in 1939, 1970, and 1976

Vanished towns (ghost towns)

Early communities (Charloe, New Rochester, Junction, Fort Brown)

Interiors of buildings, stores and homes

People at work

Recreation (movie theaters, skating rinks, boating, hunting, parks, bowling, baseball, picnics, etc.).

Reservoir War participants

Disasters (floods, tornadoes, train wrecks, fires, blizzards, storms, droughts, derecho, and other calamities)

Present Courthouse – construction photos (1886-1888) and interior photos (before 1980)

The first two courthouses in Paulding

The courthouse and jail in Charloe

Covered bridges and old wooden and iron bridges



Early industries

Drive-in restaurants

Early pioneers and their homesteads

Canal locks, aqueducts, boats, and other scenes

Old Paulding County Memorial Hospital

Horatio N. Curtis house/trading post near New Rochester

Old Paulding County Home

Railroads, trains and depots

Maumee and Auglaize rivers

Landmarks, such as the Lone Tower at Cecil and the sulphur fountain at Payne

Cemeteries

Grange buildings and groups

The inside of the Paulding movie theater

Junction during canal operations

The Paulding square prior to the courthouse in 1886

Former occupations, such as blacksmith, milk man, ice man, ice cutter, cooper, drayman, switchboard operator, lamplighter, pinsetter, telegraph operator, typesetter, milliner, stenographer.

General topics are agriculture and farm life, buildings and homes, businesses and industries, churches, disasters, organizations and clubs, events and activities, military and veterans, families and people, schools and transportation.

Images needed include photographs, snapshots, slides, drawings, maps, paintings, still images from movies or video, and printed memorabilia such as programs and posters.

Current and former residents are encouraged to submit photos to help document the people and places in every community in the county. Help preserve memories for future generations. The name of the person submitting a photo will be included in the photo caption.

Images may be color or black-and-white. Individuals may scan their photos and email them as an attachment to Kim Sutton at dkmax@windstream.net, Bob Iler at ethanm@twc.com or Melinda Krick at tmekrick@yahoo.com. For details and guidelines about scanning images, visit facebook.com/jphsmuseum or facebook.com/PauldingCounty200. Appointments can be made to have photos scanned at the museum by emailing dkmax@windstream.net.

More than 130 books already have been preordered. To reserve a copy today, visit the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/jphs museum.

Also, consider purchasing a Patron Page — full or half page, black and white or color — to spotlight a family, business, church, or organization. Email Kim Sutton for more information.