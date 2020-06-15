Paulding County seeks historical photos
VW independent/submitted information
PAULDING — Time is growing short to preorder books and submit photos for Paulding County, Ohio: A Pictorial History Volume III, which is planned for publication by the John Paulding Historical Society in November.
The book committee has been calling for images covering every decade of the past 200 years to help celebrate Paulding County’s bicentennial this year. The deadline will be June 30.
Although every image tells a story and is important to our history, the committee members have a list of “most wanted” images they hope will be uncovered, like buried treasure, for this important new book. Photos are being sought for the following:
Paulding County Fair – buildings, grandstands, events, judging, exhibitors, games and concessions, buggies/cars
County celebrations in 1939, 1970, and 1976
Vanished towns (ghost towns)
Early communities (Charloe, New Rochester, Junction, Fort Brown)
Interiors of buildings, stores and homes
People at work
Recreation (movie theaters, skating rinks, boating, hunting, parks, bowling, baseball, picnics, etc.).
Reservoir War participants
Disasters (floods, tornadoes, train wrecks, fires, blizzards, storms, droughts, derecho, and other calamities)
Present Courthouse – construction photos (1886-1888) and interior photos (before 1980)
The first two courthouses in Paulding
The courthouse and jail in Charloe
Covered bridges and old wooden and iron bridges
Early industries
Drive-in restaurants
Early pioneers and their homesteads
Canal locks, aqueducts, boats, and other scenes
Old Paulding County Memorial Hospital
Horatio N. Curtis house/trading post near New Rochester
Old Paulding County Home
Railroads, trains and depots
Maumee and Auglaize rivers
Landmarks, such as the Lone Tower at Cecil and the sulphur fountain at Payne
Cemeteries
Grange buildings and groups
The inside of the Paulding movie theater
Junction during canal operations
The Paulding square prior to the courthouse in 1886
Former occupations, such as blacksmith, milk man, ice man, ice cutter, cooper, drayman, switchboard operator, lamplighter, pinsetter, telegraph operator, typesetter, milliner, stenographer.
General topics are agriculture and farm life, buildings and homes, businesses and industries, churches, disasters, organizations and clubs, events and activities, military and veterans, families and people, schools and transportation.
Images needed include photographs, snapshots, slides, drawings, maps, paintings, still images from movies or video, and printed memorabilia such as programs and posters.
Current and former residents are encouraged to submit photos to help document the people and places in every community in the county. Help preserve memories for future generations. The name of the person submitting a photo will be included in the photo caption.
Images may be color or black-and-white. Individuals may scan their photos and email them as an attachment to Kim Sutton at dkmax@windstream.net, Bob Iler at ethanm@twc.com or Melinda Krick at tmekrick@yahoo.com. For details and guidelines about scanning images, visit facebook.com/jphsmuseum or facebook.com/PauldingCounty200. Appointments can be made to have photos scanned at the museum by emailing dkmax@windstream.net.
More than 130 books already have been preordered. To reserve a copy today, visit the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/jphs museum.
Also, consider purchasing a Patron Page — full or half page, black and white or color — to spotlight a family, business, church, or organization. Email Kim Sutton for more information.
