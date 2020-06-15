Monday Mailbag: shortened season, NWC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’d Monday Mailbag includes questions about conference and league titles and the playoffs if the high school football season is shortened, Leipsic, and future NWC expansion.

Q: Has there been any talk about how conference championships will work or how the playoff format will be adjusted if the high school football season is shortened this year? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m sure there have been behind the scenes discussions, with the idea being to plan for various scenarios. See the next question for more details.

This is uncharted territory and I’m sure the powers-that-be – conference and leagues and the Ohio High School Athletic Association want to be ready, but at the same time, be fair.

I did reach out to OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass for comment, but he has yet to respond.

Q: If the 2020 high school football season is shortened to seven or eight games, will teams start with the game already scheduled for week No. 3 etc., or will the schedules be redone? Also, how would a champion be crowned in the WBL or MAC, or any other conference that has more than eight teams? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m not sure about the Midwest Athletic Conference, but I’m told the Western Buckeye League might redo the schedule if the season starts late. It’s been discussed, but it remains to be seen if that will actually be the plan. Let’s hope it’s not necessary.

As far as crowning a champion, some team would earn the honor, but it could be accompanied by an asterisk.

Q: I noticed that Leipsic is joining the NWC in 2021-2022. I thought it was a two-year process and they couldn’t join until 2022-2023. What changed? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re right, it’s usually a two-year process to give everyone involved time to plan ahead, but two years isn’t set in stone.

From what I’m told, the Blanchard Valley Conference was willing to let Leipsic leave a year early, which opened the door for the Vikings to join the NWC sooner than expected. The dominos sort of fell in place for everyone here – Paulding going to the Green Meadows Conference and GMC member Holgate shifting to the Buckeye Border Conference.

Q: Nothing against Leipisic, but I’m still having trouble understanding why they were invited to the NWC and not Parkway. Parkway is a no-brainer for many reasons. Name withheld upon request

A: I think the addition of Leipsic surprised some people, including myself. When this process began, it didn’t occur to me the Vikings would be on a short list of teams interested in NWC membership.

However, as far as Parkway, it’s as simple as this – the Panthers are content where they are. The school’s athletic programs appear to be on the upswing and they’re able to enjoy large MAC crowds.

Plus, from what I’m told, Parkway wasn’t interested in making a move now. As has been stated before, had the timing been different, who knows how it would have turned out.

Time will tell how this works out for all involved.

Q: I’ve heard the NWC wants to expand even further, perhaps to 12 or 14 teams. Is this true and if so, when will it happen? Name withheld upon request

A: At the last Lincolnview Board of Education meeting, high school/middle school principal Brad Mendenhall, who is NWC President, mentioned there was talk of possibly expanding even more.

When the conference was gauging interest from possible new members, I do think it was something that was being considered, but Mendenhall noted the conference is happy with the current number of teams, and he said there are now no plans to expand in the immediate future.

Could it happen at some point? Sure, anything is possible, but I doubt it’ll happen anytime soon.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please send it to sports@thevwindependent.com.