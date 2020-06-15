Payne man injured in 1-car area accident

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING COUNTY – A Payne man was injured in a one-car accident that occurred Monday morning in Paulding County.

Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responded at approximately 10:01 a.m. Monday to a crash that occurred on Ohio 66 south of County Road 166, in Brown Township.

Anthony B. Baxter, 20, was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus north on Ohio 66 when he veered off the right side of the roadway into a bean field. Baxter continued to drive north in the field, failed to take evasive action, and, after several hundred feet, his vehicle struck an occupied residence, causing severe disabling damage to his car and obvious structural damage to the residence.

Baxter was trapped in the vehicle by the accident until he was extricated by Oakwood Volunteer Fire/EMS personnel. The Payne resident was then transported by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with serious injuries.

Baxter was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, while alcohol and drug use are suspected as factors in the crash.

The Patrol was also assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and R & O wrecker service.

The crash remains under investigation.