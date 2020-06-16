Charles Allan Spridgeon

Charles Allan Spridgeon, 76, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born September 17, 1943, in Van Wert, the son of Lawrence Lowell and Naomi Winnifred (Jackson) Spridgeon, who both preceded him in death. On July 2, 1977, he married the love of his life, the former Linda Dianne Lowther. Together, they shared many years of memories.

A 1961 graduate of Van Wert High School, Charles went on to work as a supervisor at Teleflex Corporation, Kennedy Manufacturing, and finally as store manager of Save A Lot in Van Wert, from which he retired May 31, 2019.

Charles was a longtime member of the Van Wert Lodge 218, Free & Accepted Masons, and Van Wert Chapter 48, Order of Eastern Star. He was past president of the Goldwing Road Riders Association and also served as a youth usher at First United Methodist Church.

He was a scout leader of Boy Scout Troop 50 in Lima until 1983. Charles then became leader of Troop 55 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert until 1994 and was active in the BSA’s Order of the Arrow. He also served on the board of Camp Lakota in Defiance.

Charles and Linda enjoyed traveling in their motor home and on their Goldwing motorcycle. They often attended bike shows and participated in bike parades. Charles loved his dog, Cuddles, and would take him to visit Linda while she was in the nursing home.

He is survived by his daughters, Melanie (Greg) Jones of Defiance and Susan (Weston) Mills of Scott; three sons, Richard (Michelle) Spridgeon of Van Wert, David Spridgeon of Tiffin, and Jeffrey (Amy) Spridgeon of Hebron; two stepdaughters, Jonie M. Layton-Pierce of Lima and Lynn M. Taylor of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Alberta Spridgeon of Columbus; two brothers-in-law, George Lowther of Wapakoneta and Keith (Debra) Lowther of Cridersville; a sister-in-law, Connie (Kevin) Mayer of Shawnee; one niece, Linda Spridgeon; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Linda Dianne Spridgeon; a brother, Doyt Spridgeon; one grandson, Jacob Stanley; and a son-in-law, Mike Gibson.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Rice officiating.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is urged to remain vigilant and respect the well-being of the members of Charles’s family and friends who are at risk. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as able.

