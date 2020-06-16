Irene Catherine Friemoth

Irene Catherine Friemoth, 84, of Van Wert, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home after an extended illness.

Irene Catherine Friemoth

Irene was born November 30, 1935, in Ottoville, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Deitering) Koester, who both preceded her in death. On April 25, 1959, she married Donald N. Friemoth, who died March 10, 2019.

Irene is survived by her children, Timothy (Melissa) Friemoth and Michael Friemoth, DVM, both of Van Wert, and Linda (Michael) Hawk of Rockford; five grandchildren, Shae Friemoth, Skyler Friemoth, Haley Hawk, Nicholas Hawk, and Zachary Hawk; a sister, Mary Jane Burgei of Cloverdale; and one sister-in-law, Marita Koester of Burnsville, Minnesota.

Infant twin daughters, Debra and Diane; her seven brothers, Roman, Alphonse, Gerald, Victor, Virgil, Jerome, and Clarence; and three sisters, Mildred Wannemacher and Rita Burgei and her twin sister, Eileen Sanders, also preceded her in death.

Irene was a 1954 graduate of Ottoville High School and worked as a bookkeeper for the Western Auto store in Van Wert, was a personal assistant to Martha Droll Walker, a sales person for Martha Droll Realty, and a bookkeeper and custodian for Olympic Lanes. Irene worked with her husband, Don, a land surveyor, for over 20 years.

She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. Irene volunteered countless hours for years working in the flower gardens at St. Mary’s Church.

Irene was an animal lover, especially Beagles, and loved gardening and working outdoors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, followed by a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church or garden fund or an animal rescue organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net