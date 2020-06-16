Patricia A. Rolsten

Patricia A. Rolsten, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:39 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Van Wert Health.

Patricia A. Rolsten

She was born August 16, 1941, in Van Wert, the daughter of Glenn and Goldie (Bell) Finkhousen, who both preceded her in death. A 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School, Pat went on to earn her nursing certification from the Northwest Texas Hospital Nursing Program. On July 31, 1981, Pat married the love of her life, Tim Rolsten. Together they shared many wonderful years.

Pat retired as an LPN, having worked for Dr. Walters, Dr. Lautzenheiser, and for Van Wert Manor. In addition to nursing, Pat helped Tim work the farm. She was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert and a former member of Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert. Pat enjoyed attending the TinCaps baseball games and Crestview basketball games, as well as going camping, riding snowmobiles, and watching NASCAR. She also loved her time spent with Tim in Branson, Missouri.

Pat will be remembered for her firecracker personality, her love of her family, and for fighting until the end.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Rolsten of Van Wert; four sons, Robert (Renee) McGough of Paulding, Joe McGough of Van Wert, Kevin (Sharla) McGough of Van Wert, and Rodney (Jennifer) McGough of Plain City; a stepson, Mark (Allison) Rolsten of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; two sisters, Virginia Moysey of Plain City and Ruth Ellen Gillespie of Delphos; 15 grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Jordan, Steven, Amber, Kristine, Karisa, Maura, Braeden, Hunter, Andrew, Stephanie, Michael, Sam, and Ben; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Don Finkhousen; two sisters, Mary Jean Gorman and Barbara Tomlinson; and a grandson, Mitchell David McGough.

A public graveside committal service will be held at noon Monday, June 22, at IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, following a private funeral service at Alspach-GearhartFuneral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Brent Rolsten officiating. The private funeral service will be live-streamed after 11 a.m. Monday at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Visitation is from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the funeral home. Although family and friends are invited to attend Pat’s visitation and graveside service, it is strongly urged that everyone remain vigilant and respect the well-being of Pat’s family members and at-risk friends. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings if able.

Preferred memorials: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.