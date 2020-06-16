Random Thoughts: MLB, NFL and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around progress being made, fall sports in Ohio, online horse racing from Paulding County and the national anthem controversy.

Making progress

NASCAR, golf and hopefully soon, Major League Baseball – slowly but surely, different sports are trickling back. It appears NBA basketball will be back in a limited form late next month.

One way or another, it seems Major League Baseball will be played as well, although the regular season could be limited to 50 games.

However, after guaranteeing the season would be played in some form, commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday he’s not as confident.

I don’t want to harp on MLB or the players, but the argument between the two sides shouldn’t have dragged on for too long.

Yes, money is at the heart of it all and both sides are to blame. It’s past time for the players and owners to work together, just like players and owners of other major sports.

Fall sports

A memo from Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass to member schools on Friday says the OHSAA remains optimistic that fall sports will begin on schedule, but with attendance limitations.

“We believe attendance at events will likely follow some of the recent guidance for fairgrounds, etc., for indoor/outdoor ‘grandstand’ seating,” Snodgrass wrote. “Fan attendance is everyone’s concern, especially considering how limited attendance could also have serious consequences to athletic department revenues. Nothing, of course, is etched in stone, but most guidance for venues that have plans to reopen so far show restrictions on attendance. I would recommend at least planning on different models for this.”

He also added another topic of discussion is transporting teams and bands to games.

Personally, I’m encouraged by all of this. Here’s hoping whatever is planned works for a full fall sports season.

Horse racing…online?

If you’re itching to watch live harness racing but don’t want to leave your home, you’re in luck.

The Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association will share racing action from the Paulding County Fairgrounds today and tomorrow.

“The 12-race card schedule for Tuesday will be live streamed on the OHHA Facebook page beginning at 4 p.m.,” a press release stated. “Replays of the races will be available on the Trot and Pace Marketing website, trotandpacemarketing.com, following completion of the racing. Wednesday’s race card will also be streamed live on the OHHA Facebook page. Post time is 4PM. Wednesday’s races will also be available for replay on the Trot and Pace Marketing website.”



National anthem

It appears NFL fans will be split again this fall over players kneeling during national anthem.

Some fans support it, while others don’t, but here’s a simple solution with belittling or disregarding either side – play the national anthem when the teams aren’t on the field.

I know I’m not the first one to say this and I know for a long time, teams weren’t required to be on the field for it.

It just seems a switch like that would end the controversy fairly quickly.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.