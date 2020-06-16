Summer hardball: season opening results

Van Wert independent sports

While not technically ACME Baseball, summer hardball is back in Van Wert County, as Van Wert, Lincolnview and Crestview each took the field Monday night.

Wayne Trace 6 Van Wert 5

HAVILAND — The Cougars scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning but came up short in a 6-5 loss to Wayne Trace on Monday.

Van Wert enjoyed a 2-0 second inning lead when Josh Halker and Ries Wise scored on wild pitches, but the Raiders answered with three runs in the third, including a bases loaded walk.

Turner Witten knocked in Kaden Bates with a grounder in the fifth to tie the game 3-3, but Wayne Trace plated three runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 6-3.

A two-out, two-RBI double to right field by Witten scored Jacob Place and Bates, but the Cougars were unable to score again.

Witten finished with a team high three RBIs, while Owen Treece had two of Van Wert’s four hits in the game.

Halker and Ethan Rupert each pitched three innings for Van Wert. Halker allowed three runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two. Rupert gave up three runs on five hits and recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Van Wert (0-1) will host Lima Central Catholic at 6 p.m. tonight.

Lincolnview 11 Delphos Jefferson 5

The Lancers opened the summer season with a convincing 11-5 win over Delphos Jefferson.

Lincolnview trailed 5-3 after four innings, but the Lancers plated six runs in the fifth, then added two more in the sixth.

Dane Ebel and Cole Brinkley each had a pair of singles for Lincolnview, while Colin Overholt rapped a triple. Ebel and Jared Kesler finished with two RBIs for the Lancers.

Clayton Leeth picked up the win in relief by allowing four hits and one run while striking out two in 3.1 innings.

Lincolnview (1-0) will play at Crestview at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Crestview 9 Delphos St. John’s 4

DELPHOS — Logan Gerardot had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run to help the Crestview Knights enjoy a 9-4 summer season opening win over Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Trever Sheets and Michael Joseph each knocked in a pair of runs for the Knights and Will Sharpe had two hits. Jacob Forwerck picked up the win on the mound by allowing just two hits and one run in three innings while striking out six and walking three.

Crestview (1-0) will host Lincolnview on Wednesday.