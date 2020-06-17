Lincolnview defeats rival Crestview 11-1

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — For the second time this week, Lincolnview plated 11 runs in a game and the Lancers went on to enjoy an 11-1 summer season baseball win over rival Crestview on Wednesday.

Leading 4-1, seven of Lincolnview’s runs came in the seventh and final inning.

Crestview’s Logan Gerardot (21) tries to run out a grounder to Lincolnview’s Evan Miller during Wednesday’s summer season baseball game between the two Van Wert County rivals. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

After Landon Price and Colin Overholt walked to begin the final frame, Clayton Leeth reached first on a bunt single to load the bases. Carson Fox walked, scoring Price, then two batters later, Evan Miller drove in Overholt to increase Lincolnview’s lead to 6-1. A fly ball by Dalton Ellerbrock scored Leeth and Fox, then a grounder by Brandon Renner plated Leeth to make it 9-1.

With two outs, Trey Evans, Carson Bowen and Price walked, and Ellerbrock scored, then Evans ended the scoring when Brendon Kesler walked.

Leeth and Evans each had a pair hits for Lincolnview (2-0), while Fox had a team high three RBIs and Ellerbrock finished with two RBIs. Overholt scored three runs for the Lancers and Evans crossed home plate twice.

The game was scoreless after three innings, then Lincolnview opened the scoring in the fourth when Keegan Farris crossed home plate on a bases loaded walk. In the fifth inning, Fox singled in Evans and Overholt, then Evans drove in Farris with a sixth inning double to center field to make it 4-0.

Logan Gerardot had two of Crestview’s six hits, as the Knights dropped to 1-1. Gerardot also pitched the first three innings and allowed three hits while striking out three. Carson Hunter pitched an inning and walked four, struck out one and allowed a run. Michael Joseph came in for 1.2 innings and gave up two hits, walked four and allowed three runs. Kaden Short pitched the remaining 1.1 innings and allowed two hits, while striking out two and issuing seven walks. All told, Crestview pitchers issued 15 walks.

Price pitched the first two innings for Lincolnview and gave up just one hit while striking out three and walking one. Keegan Farris, who got the win, went 3.2 innings and allowed three hits and a run, while striking out one and walking one. Renner pitched the final inning, struck out two, walked two and gave up two hits.

Lincolnview will host Van Wert on Friday and Crestview will play Delphos Jefferson at Stadium Park the same night.