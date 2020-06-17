Nancy Lee (Howard) Hyman

Nancy Lee (Howard) Hyman, 78, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 3, 1941, in Kenton. She married DeWayne Hyman and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2016.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Lynn Stoffel of Van Wert and Jolene (Aaron) Molaski of Elida; a stepdaughter, Rhonda Hyman Michael of Van Wert; her grandchildren, Veronica Jewett, Casey (Andrew) Jewett, Brenden Craig, Austin Molaski, Josh (Rachel) Rager, and Whitney (Michael) Kreischer; her great-grandchildren, Christian Taylor, Keegan and Kamden Rager, and McKenzie Kreischer; a brother, Bert Howard of Groveland, California; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Doug Denny; and her six siblings.

Nancy farmed with her husband, DeWayne, collected dolls and other antiques, was a avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Cavalier fan, but, most importantly, she loved her family — especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point EMS squad or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.